Westmoreland

Former Motordrome Speedway in South Huntingdon up for sale

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 4:18 p.m.
Motordrome Speedway, shown here in 2013, has been put up for sale by the Miley family. The South Huntingdon racetrack was once home to the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series.
Howie Balis
Motordrome Speedway, for decades a mainstay of NASCAR-sanctioned racing in Westmoreland County, is up for sale.

The South Huntingdon racetrack is being listed with commercial real estate agency CBRE Pittsburgh. Broker R.T. Walker declined to give the asking price.

The listing describes the 48.8-acre property off Interstate 70 near Smithton as an “ideal” location for a warehouse or distribution center.

“Because there's no zoning, redevelopment should be fairly easy for multiple uses,” Walker said.

The property is being sold by Ruth Miley, whose husband, James “Red” Miley, was a well known Pittsburgh racing promoter until his death in 2007.

Miley owned Miley Motorsports and bought Motordrome Speedway in 2001. The half-mile asphalt track went through a series of operators but has been inactive since 2016.

More recently, the property was leased by an oil-and-gas company for storage. Walker said he's not aware of any environmental issues. An environmental assessment would be the responsibility of the buyer, he said.

The property includes a racetrack, grandstands and some trailers.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

