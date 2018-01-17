Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Vandergrift dad's appeal of 40-year prison sentence for baby's death denied

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 3:06 p.m.
State police charged Matthew Milisits of Vandergrift with murder on Nov. 28, 2012, for allegedly shaking to death his 8-week-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak. Sophia died from brain damage on Nov. 20, 2012.
Submitted
State police charged Matthew Milisits of Vandergrift with murder on Nov. 28, 2012, for allegedly shaking to death his 8-week-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak. Sophia died from brain damage on Nov. 20, 2012.

Updated 5 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Wednesday denied a second appeal from a Vandergrift man serving a 40-year prison sentence for killing his infant daughter more than five years ago.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway in a 16-page opinion said there was no merit to claims made by Matthew Milisits, who argued to have his guilty plea invalidated and his prison sentence reduced.

Milisits, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree murder for the Nov. 12, 2012, beating death of his 2-month-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak.

Police said Milisits flew into a rage during a three-hour home visit with his daughter and violently shook her until she suffered severe head injuries that led to her death.

In his appeal, Milisits contended he did not knowingly agree to plead guilty and that Hathaway imposed a prison sentence that is too lengthy.

In late 2014, the judge sentenced Milisits to serve a maximum of 20 to 40 years in prison.

In denying his appeal, Hathaway quoted from a court transcript of Milisits' guilty plea hearing in which he claimed he understood the terms of the plea and the possibility that he could receive up to 40 years in prison.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in 2016 ruled that Hathaway's sentence was legal, and in the court opinion filed Wednesday the judge reiterated that finding.

The judge also defended her imposition of the maximum sentence allowed by law against Milisits.

“Although defendant had no prior criminal record, the facts and details of this case were so horrific and appalling that the sentence imposed was appropriate and also legally permissible,” Hathaway wrote.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

Related Content
Vandergrift baby killer again appeals 40-year sentence
Convicted baby killer Matthew Milisits has again appealed his 40-year prison sentence, contending the lengthy term imposed last year was excessive. An attorney for Milisits, 31, ...
Westmoreland County man who shook baby daughter to death gets 20-40 years
His 2-month-old baby girl's persistent crying was too much to handle, Matthew Milisits told a Westmoreland County judge on Monday. "The crying put me under frustration ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.