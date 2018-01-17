Vandergrift dad's appeal of 40-year prison sentence for baby's death denied

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County judge on Wednesday denied a second appeal from a Vandergrift man serving a 40-year prison sentence for killing his infant daughter more than five years ago.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway in a 16-page opinion said there was no merit to claims made by Matthew Milisits, who argued to have his guilty plea invalidated and his prison sentence reduced.

Milisits, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of third-degree murder for the Nov. 12, 2012, beating death of his 2-month-old daughter, Sophia Ludwiczak.

Police said Milisits flew into a rage during a three-hour home visit with his daughter and violently shook her until she suffered severe head injuries that led to her death.

In his appeal, Milisits contended he did not knowingly agree to plead guilty and that Hathaway imposed a prison sentence that is too lengthy.

In late 2014, the judge sentenced Milisits to serve a maximum of 20 to 40 years in prison.

In denying his appeal, Hathaway quoted from a court transcript of Milisits' guilty plea hearing in which he claimed he understood the terms of the plea and the possibility that he could receive up to 40 years in prison.

The Pennsylvania Superior Court in 2016 ruled that Hathaway's sentence was legal, and in the court opinion filed Wednesday the judge reiterated that finding.

The judge also defended her imposition of the maximum sentence allowed by law against Milisits.

“Although defendant had no prior criminal record, the facts and details of this case were so horrific and appalling that the sentence imposed was appropriate and also legally permissible,” Hathaway wrote.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.