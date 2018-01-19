Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hit any good potholes lately? You will

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 1:30 p.m.
A motorist steers around a deep pothole along Rt. 119 N. in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A motorist steers around a deep pothole along Rt. 119 N. in Greensburg, on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
A pothole is seen beside Hyundai of Greensburg, as motorists make their way along Rt. 30 E., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A pothole is seen beside Hyundai of Greensburg, as motorists make their way along Rt. 30 E., on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018.

Updated 4 hours ago

Mother Nature has been playing havoc with Western Pennsylvania streets – leaving motorists to literally pick up the pieces.

But an errant hubcap, left on the curb after a vehicle hits a pothole, is the least of their worries.

Flat tires, bent wheels and damaged suspensions are the more common concerns, said Dennis Ledgerwood, owner of Moore Tire Service in Greensburg.

Ledgerwood said his shop has seen its share of pothole-related repairs recently, especially since the winter freeze-thaw cycle started causing more road deterioration.

“What ends up happening, when winter comes, the tires are lower in air, so when you end up hitting a pothole, there's not as much there to absorb the impact,” he said.

The best thing a car owner can do is make sure that the tires are properly inflated and to promptly heed any tire pressure monitoring system, or TPMS, warnings, he said.

A tire that was properly inflated in November loses a pound of pressure with every 10-degree drop in temperature, he said. That triggers the sensor, but the driver thinks the tires look OK.

“But they're not OK,” he said. “That's a big issue. When you do get a warning, you should address it rather than let it go.”

Ledgerwood said another factor is the low-profile tires that are standard issue with many contemporary models.

“From the wheel to the ground is where you have the issues,” he said. “You don't have as much of a give when you hit a pothole.”

A 2016 study by AAA estimated that pothole damage costs American drivers $3 billion in vehicle repairs annually.

“On average, American drivers report paying $300 to repair pothole-related vehicle damage,” said John Nielsen, AAA managing director of automotive engineering and repair. “Adding to the financial frustration, those whose vehicles incurred this type of damage had it happen frequently, with an average of three times in the last five years.”

AAA urged state and local governments to fully fund their road budgets and to prioritize road maintenance.

PennDOT District 12 spends an average of $700,000 annually on pothole patching in January, February and March, said spokeswoman Valerie Petersen. District 12 covers Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties.

For their part, local municipalities are scrambling to fill potholes – that is, when they're not salting and clearing streets.

“We're starting to see a good many potholes start to make their appearance,” said Tom Bell, Greensburg superintendent of streets. “This year is a little worse than last year.”

Greensburg has a two-man pothole crew that is activated when the streets are clear. The crew makes repairs using a cold patch that has the consistency of bubble gum, Bell said.

“In the spring, if it's big enough, we'll actually put a hot patch in,” he said.

Greensburg Public Works is responsible for 55 miles of streets and 22 miles of alleyways, he said.

Bell said another issue is the damage that results from water main breaks. Often, the road repair will leave an impression that causes a pothole.

“This winter is probably the worst we've had in three or four years,” said Rich Ault, Jeannette city foreman.

Ault said the city keeps a stockpile of cold mix and pulls manpower for pothole repairs when needed. Money for pothole repair comes from the liquid fuels budget, which the state allocates for street projects and patching work, he said.

“If the road itself is still good and we just have a pothole, the mix we use holds up pretty well,” he said.

Jeannette Public Works is responsible for 36 miles of city streets. The state also allocates money for snow removal from state routes within the city.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

