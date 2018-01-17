Westmoreland Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline to run for state House

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Westmoreland County Clerk of Courts Bryan Kline announced Wednesday he will run for the state House seat being vacated at the end of the year by Republican Eli Evankovich.

Kline, 37, of Murrysville was elected last year to his third term as the county's clerk of courts, which oversees all criminal court filings in Westmoreland County.

“I'm running for state representative to take my fight on behalf of taxpayers to Harrisburg,” Kline said. “As clerk of courts for Westmoreland County, I developed programs that have not only saved taxpayer money but collected court fees, fines and restitution to ensure that victims of crimes are made whole again. I have a proven track record of conservative reform and results.”

Evankovich is serving his fourth term in office representing the 54th District, which includes Murrysville, Export, New Kensington, Lower Burrell, Upper Burrell, Allegheny Township and part of Penn Township in Westmoreland County, as well as Fawn, West Deer and part of Harrison Township in Allegheny County.

In 2009, Kline became the first Republican to be elected as a Westmoreland County row officer in nearly 50 years.

“I'm not afraid of challenging the status quo. Pennsylvania state government needs a complete do-over. I will lead the charge to do that in a conservative way that protects the taxpayers.”

Kline is the third Republican to announce his candidacy for the 54th District seat.

Former Murrysville mayor Bob Brooks and attorney Michael Korns, also of Murrysville, also are seeking the GOP nomination in May.

No Democrats have announced their candidacy.

Kline said he will use his background in criminal justice to continue his support of police and that he will support efforts to help law enforcement throughout the state.

Kline has a master's degree in law and public policy from California University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Lock Haven University.

He also works as an adjunct professor for criminal justice and psychology at Seton Hill University.

He is a member of the Governor's Restitution in Pennsylvania Task Force, Westmoreland County Chamber of Commerce, Criminal Justice Advisory Board, Greensburg Rotary, Salvation Army board of directors, Children's Bureau Advisory Board, Westmoreland's Children First; Westmoreland County Collections Enforcement Committee chairman; and a lifetime member of the NRA.

Kline lives with his wife, Jennifer, and their 5-year-old son, Mathis.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.