Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County seeks paratransit drivers

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 6:21 p.m.
A bus loads passengers at the Westmoreland County Transit in downtown Greensburg on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Christian Tyler Randolph | Tribune-Review
A bus loads passengers at the Westmoreland County Transit in downtown Greensburg on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Updated 5 hours ago

The company that operates the GO Westmoreland paratransit service for the Westmoreland County Transit Authority needs more drivers for its fleet of vehicles.

Jerome Phillips, general manager for National Express Transit in Greensburg, said the company has openings for up to 15 drivers for its vans, buses and sedans that transport seniors and handicapped residents door-to-door via shared rides for medical appointments and other destinations throughout the county.

Phillips said applicants must be able to pass a physical and drug screening, have the ability to sit for a lengthy period of time and maintain a general rapport with the public.

Drivers will be hired at starting salaries ranging from $9.80 to $11.66 an hour.

Applicants can contact National Express through its job's website at secure.beaconinsight.com or by contacting the company at 724-836-4688.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.