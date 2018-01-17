Westmoreland County seeks paratransit drivers
Updated 5 hours ago
The company that operates the GO Westmoreland paratransit service for the Westmoreland County Transit Authority needs more drivers for its fleet of vehicles.
Jerome Phillips, general manager for National Express Transit in Greensburg, said the company has openings for up to 15 drivers for its vans, buses and sedans that transport seniors and handicapped residents door-to-door via shared rides for medical appointments and other destinations throughout the county.
Phillips said applicants must be able to pass a physical and drug screening, have the ability to sit for a lengthy period of time and maintain a general rapport with the public.
Drivers will be hired at starting salaries ranging from $9.80 to $11.66 an hour.
Applicants can contact National Express through its job's website at secure.beaconinsight.com or by contacting the company at 724-836-4688.
Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.