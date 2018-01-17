Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Seek bids for towing jobs, North Huntingdon official says

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

The years of an unsigned agreement designating two towing companies in North Huntingdon as the municipality's official towing service could be over, as one commissioner wants North Huntingdon to advertise for bids for the towing contract.

Commissioner Dave Herold objected Wednesday to the township signing a two-year agreement with two towing services in the township — Lenhart's Service Center and Fix's Body Shop Inc. — that would designate both businesses as the municipality's official towing service to be called when police respond to accidents or vehicle breakdowns that might be blocking a road.

North Huntingdon should open the two-year towing contract to other services by advertising for bids, like other services sought by the municipality, Herold said.

“I think everyone should be given an equal chance to bid on it,” Herold said, noting it's similar to a paving contract that is advertised for bids.

Commissioner Duane Kucera said the commissioners decided Jan. 11 that the system was working and an agreement should be written.

The consensus among the commissioners was, if it wasn't broken, it did not need to be fixed, Commissioner Fran Bevan said.

Township Solicitor Craig Alexander said he would review the matter to see if a towing contract is considered a “non-professional service” that should be advertised for bid.

Kucera, a retired police officer, said the designated towing service is called by police if a motorist involved in an accident does not have a preference for a towing service, or the vehicle has to be moved quickly before another service could get to the scene.

The two towing services split the time they handle on-call towing responsibilities during the month, Kucera said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

