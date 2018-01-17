Saint Vincent students honor Martin Luther King Jr. with service projects

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Saint Vincent College students, faculty and staff will participate in the 11th annual MLK Challenge in honor of the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with four service projects in the Greensburg-Latrobe area on Saturday.

The college near Latrobe has planned a volunteer challenge to use the strength of the campus community and ultimately help tackle local issues in the surrounding areas by focusing on three areas: food ministry, and working with residents at care centers and thrift stores, said Kelly King, director of the college's service learning and community outreach.

Students, faculty and staff will be volunteering, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Charter Oak Methodist Church food pantry in Unity; Habitat for Humanity store in Hempfield; and the St. Vincent DePaul Store in Latrobe. Others may also go to St. John Episcopal in Rector.

At the care centers, students will work with residents on a coffee and canvas project where residents and students will paint a similar picture.

“Providing the Saint Vincent community with an opportunity to serve is extremely important to us, as it was to Dr. King. Projects like these allow the entire campus to be active members of the college and surrounding communities. It is an honor to see a tremendous number of students, faculty and staff come together for a chance to serve others,” said Ishmael Solomon, assistant director of residence and multicultural student life at Saint Vincent.

Initiated by Congress in 1994, the MLK Day of Service builds on that legacy by transforming the federal holiday honoring Dr. King into a national day of community service grounded in his teachings on non-violence and social justice.

The college will observe the MLK Challenge on Saturday and will observe national Martin Luther King Jr. Day with commemorative activities on Tuesday.

