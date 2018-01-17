Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Developers seek unified zoning for former Hempfield prison property

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
A conceptual rendering of Greensburg Veterans Sunrise Center.
The development group that owns the former SCI-Greensburg property in Hempfield is requesting a zoning change to have the parcel uniformly zoned regional-commercial, as they continue planning the future Greensburg Sunrise Veterans Center.

David Goldsmith, the Carlisle businessman who bought the 300,000-square-foot facility in 2015, first broached the possibility of a veterans' transition center to include housing, medical and job training facilities in a regional construction publication and a YouTube video last year. He named Stantec, a publicly traded international professional services firm with expertise in engineering, architecture and project management, to oversee the project earlier this year.

Plans call for a health care facility for wounded warriors, the construction of new apartments and townhouses for those transitioning to civilian life as well as a job training center and a training area for service dogs.

Project director Robert Wright of Stantec said in late December that the site and building assessment of the 96-acre tract will be complete this month.

The property, off of Route 119, has been consolidated into a single parcel since being purchased, and township manager Andrew Walz said there are small sections that are zoned differently.

“Ninety-five percent of the property is already zoned regional-commercial,” Walz said.

Supervisors could potentially set a date for a zoning change hearing at their next meeting, set for Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. in the township municipal building at 1132 Woodward Drive.

Wright said the project budget will be in excess of $100 million, and construction is likely to span about three years.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

