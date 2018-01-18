Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Gateway Rehab adds 19 beds to Mt. Pleasant inpatient facility

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 7:54 a.m.
Guests walk past one of the bedrooms during an open house at Gateway Rehab's new inpatient, drug and alcohol treatment facility at Excela Health's Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2016.
Excela Frick Hospital located in Mt. Pleasant photographed on Wednesday, Mar. 30, 2016.
Westmoreland County's only residential inpatient treatment facility is getting bigger.

Gateway Rehab announced Wednesday that it plans to add 19 beds to the existing 16-bed facility at Excela Health Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

The facility opened in October 2016 in previously under-utilized space at the hospital. At first, workers focused on helping patients detoxify from a drug or alcohol addiction. In its first few months, more than 80 people were admitted.

In early January, staff members were added to start offering inpatient treatment.

With the additional beds, 14 people can be treated at one time for detoxification and 21 people can be admitted for inpatient treatment, according to a news release on Gateway Rehab's website. The expansion is being funded by a $400,000 grant through the Westmoreland Drug and Alcohol Commission.

The facility opened and operates amid a nationwide drug epidemic. In Westmoreland County, a record 193 people died from a drug overdose in 2017. Between 2013 and 2016, 473 people have died of an overdose in the county, according to coroner statistics.

“We are following through on our original plan to expand the Westmoreland County facility,” Paul Bacharach, president and CEO of Gateway Rehab, said in the news release. “While we continue to operate 194 beds at our main residential addiction treatment facility in Beaver County, Westmoreland County has been especially hit hard by the current opioid epidemic and lacked adult inpatient facilities.”

A drug overdose victim should be treated the same as a person who is revived from a heart attack, the state's physician general, Dr. Rachel Levine, said during a visit to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in June. In both situations, the patient should be hospitalized and continue with appropriate treatment afterward, she said.

Levine said Excela's “warm handoff” program, which connects patients directly with substance abuse treatment assistance, and its success rate are at “the forefront” of the state-mandated approach to get addicts into rehabilitation quickly.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

