Westmoreland

Newsmaker: Stephanie Turin

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018, 3:54 p.m.

Noteworthy: Turin, an assistant professor of human services-social work at Westmoreland County Community College, was recently awarded the college's faculty teaching excellence award for 2017-18. Recipients are nominated by students and selected by a committee of peers.

“Her 25 years of professional experience in the field of social work brings real-world knowledge to the classroom,” said Kristy Bishop, vice president of academic affairs.

Bishop noted that Turin helped a student who had legal troubles in his past by encouraging him to complete research on the stereotyping of ex-offenders. The student graduated and is continuing research on the project at Penn State.

Turin also is a consultant for social services departments in a number of care facilities and helped to found a networking group, the Westmoreland Society for Social Workers.

Age: 52

Residence: Greensburg

Education: Bachelor's degree in social work from Seton Hill University; master's degree in social work/administration from the University of Pittsburgh.

Background: Turin maintains social worker and clinical licenses in the field in Pennsylvania. She serves on advisory boards for Area Agency on Aging and Senior Life.

Quote: “I've only been at the college for five years, so this is quite an honor with so much talent. I really enjoy watching the students grow, seeing when they realize they can do something and make a difference. And it's great to see them wanting to learn and make a difference.”

