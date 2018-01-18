Pennsylvania auditor cites West Newton, Marguerite fire associations

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The relief associations for the Marguerite and West Newton volunteer fire departments were cited in a state audit — Marguerite for failing to pay more than $23,000 for a loan on a fire department rescue vehicle and West Newton for $700 in unauthorized expenditures and for pre-signing 29 blank checks.

The Marguerite Volunteer Fire Department Relief Association was cited for failing to pay on a loan for a 2004 KME Rescue vehicle of after taking ownership from the Marguerite fire department, according to the audit released Thursday by the Auditor General. The only payments on the loan made during the audit period covering January 2015 through December 2016 were from grants to the fire department, the audit found.

The non-profit relief association, which is a separate entity from the fire department, paid the $23,426 it owed on the loan as a result of the audit conducted in November, according to the state.

Johnathan Noonan, president of the relief association, could not be reached for comment.

The relief associations come under state audit because they receive state aid from a 2 percent state tax on fire insurance premiums purchased by Pennsylvania residents from out-of-state casualty insurance companies.

West Newton relief association officials told auditors they were unaware that the $700 spent for grant writing services in 2016 was unauthorized. The West Newton fire company reimbursed the relief association for the cost. The relief association can use the money to buy safety equipment, firefighting items and supplies.

The audit does not reveal who was paid to write the grants nor does it say if any money was obtained for the fire department as a result of the grant applications.

The audit in West Newton also found that 29 blank checks were pre-signed by one of two relief association officers authorized to sign the checks. The public audit report does not reveal if the blank checks were used to purchase items or services, but the audit said the pre-signing of checks negates the relief association's internal controls over its money.

The relief association officers agreed with the state's recommendation that it stop the practice.

Dennis Pons, president of the West Newton association, and Charles Krasnevich, the association treasurer, could not be reached for comment.

The auditor found no problems with the audits of the Hempfield Township, Smithton and Chestnut Ridge relief associations.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.