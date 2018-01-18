Hempfield Township man charged with assault over video game noise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Hempfield Township man was charged this week with aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault after he struck a woman who complained about the noise level of video games he was playing, state police said.

Brennan M. Fitzwater, 19, was arraigned before Hempfield Township District Judge Mark Mansour Tuesday on multiple charges filed by troopers in connection with the incident at 7 a.m. Monday at Fitzwater's home in the village of Bovard. He was released after posting $50,000 bail from a bondsman, according to online court documents.

Trooper Glenn Adams said in an affidavit of probable cause that police learned of the assault after they were called to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg where the victim was being treated.

The woman said she was awakened “because (Fitzwater) was playing video games too loudly” and when she confronted him they got into an altercation.

Adams reported that the victim had multiple bruises and severe swelling on her forehead.

“When asked about the incident, (Fitzwater) admitted that he had assaulted the victim because he had been drinking and lost his temper,” Adams wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 26 before Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.