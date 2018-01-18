Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Hempfield Township man charged with assault over video game noise

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 12:42 p.m.
Pixabay

Updated 2 hours ago

A Hempfield Township man was charged this week with aggravated assault, harassment and simple assault after he struck a woman who complained about the noise level of video games he was playing, state police said.

Brennan M. Fitzwater, 19, was arraigned before Hempfield Township District Judge Mark Mansour Tuesday on multiple charges filed by troopers in connection with the incident at 7 a.m. Monday at Fitzwater's home in the village of Bovard. He was released after posting $50,000 bail from a bondsman, according to online court documents.

Trooper Glenn Adams said in an affidavit of probable cause that police learned of the assault after they were called to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg where the victim was being treated.

The woman said she was awakened “because (Fitzwater) was playing video games too loudly” and when she confronted him they got into an altercation.

Adams reported that the victim had multiple bruises and severe swelling on her forehead.

“When asked about the incident, (Fitzwater) admitted that he had assaulted the victim because he had been drinking and lost his temper,” Adams wrote in the affidavit of probable cause.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Jan. 26 before Mansour.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.