Westmoreland

Jeannette woman's trial on charges she beat boyfriend to death set for May

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Crystal Belle, who is accused in the beating death of her boyfriend, 19-year-old Khalil Parker, in their Jeannette apartment, is led out of her preliminary hearing in front of District Judge Joseph DeMarchis in Jeannette on Friday, Aug. 26, 2016.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Crystal Belle of Jeannette is charged with beating her boyfriend to death.
A Jeannette woman will stand trial in May for the 2016 beating death of her teenaged boyfriend, a Westmoreland County judge ordered Thursday.

Crystal Belle, 37, is accused of beating to death Khalil Parker, 19, of Brentwood, with a snow shovel and other objects at her South Seventh Street home in June 2016.

Police said Parker was bound with tape and laces from Belle's shoes. Investigators believe Belle used a snow shovel — which was found broken in several pieces — and a wooden plank to beat Parker to death, according to testimony at her preliminary hearing. There was blood evidence in nearly every room of the apartment — on walls, clothing, bedding, towels, a night stand, a pair of pliers and other items, Westmoreland County Detective Hugh Shearer testified.

Some of Parker's injuries were in various stages of healing, according to a coroner's report. Authorities said he died as a result of blood loss.

Defense attorneys Michael DeMatt and Brian Aston told Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani they will be ready for trial in two months.

District Attorney John Peck, who is the lead prosecutor in the case, said he has murder trials scheduled in each of the next three months and won't be available until May.

Aston and DeMatt, both private attorneys, were appointed to represent Belle late last year after she claimed she could not work with two assistant public defenders initially assigned to represent her.

