Westmoreland

State bans Yukon animal shelter from seeking donations

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Sarah Jo Smith, kennel manager at Pet Adoption League in Yukon, holds Belle and Chloe, two 8 week-old mastiff Labrador mix puppies, that were picked up by workers from the Pet Adoption League on Nov. 26, 2015 with their eyes glued shut and severely dehydrated.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
A Yukon animal shelter is banned from soliciting contributions until it provides the state with documents proving it is in compliance with the law governing charitable organizations.

The Pet Adoption League and Humane Association was banned by the Pennsylvania Department of State on Dec. 20 from seeking donations or conducting fundraising activities until it files the paperwork to comply with the state Solicitation of Funds For Charitable Purposes Act.

Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the Department of State, said it is possible that the Pet Adoption League's documentation was incomplete.

“This (ban) is not just the first step. It is only issued if the staff has already tried” to get the information from an organization, Murren said.

Sarah Jo Smith, kennel manager for Pet Adoption League, could not be reached for comment.

Shelter attorney Ashley Lovelace of Greensburg said it is customary for a cease-and-desist order to be issued pending a final investigation by the Bureau of Charitable Organizations. The shelter has complied with the bureau's requests for information and is compiling additional documentation as needed, Lovelace said.

She said the shelter has dealt with a number of false allegations over the years during extensive litigation with Barbara Flanigan, one of it founders.

Flanigan has been in a long-running feud with shelter operators since before she was fired as a director in November 2013. She spent about 10 days in Westmoreland County Prison last year for violations of a previous court order.

Flanigan said Thursday she did not request the investigation into shelter's fundraising.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

