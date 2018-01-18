Couple tried to pass fake $100 bill in Derry Township, maybe other locations, police say

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police continue to look for an Indiana County woman wanted in connection with a string of incidents in which she and a Connellsville man are suspected of trying to pass counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses.

Tiffany A. Blattenberger, 33, of Blacklick Township is wanted on counts including forgery, conspiracy, criminal attempt, possessing instruments of crime, theft and tampering with evidence. Blattenberger formerly lived in Derry Township.

On Wednesday, Mark E. Snyder, 33, was arraigned before Derry District Judge Mark Bilik on identical charges.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Blattenberger entered the BP convenience store along Route 982 on Jan. 6 and asked for change for a $100 bill to play a lottery machine. When the clerk tested the currency and discovered it was counterfeit, Blattenberger fled. Police allege Snyder drove the getaway vehicle.

The counterfeit note is stamped for “Motion Picture Use Only,” Trooper John Robertson reported in court documents.

Latrobe police reported a similar incident the same day when a man allegedly attempted to pass an identical $100 bill at a tobacco shop. State police in Indiana are investigating at least two similar complaints during the same period, according to Robertson.

Snyder was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.

In 2014, Blattenberger pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of robbery in connection with a 2012 robbery in Derry Township that turned deadly.

Blattenberger, then 24, and Danielle Clawson, of West Wheatfield, Indiana County, were sentenced to serve nearly two years in prison for their roles in the robbery where Michael Volk, 24, of West Wheatfield Township was shot and killed.

The women agreed to reduced charges in return for testimony at trial.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.