Comedy-night fundraisers will benefit Westmoreland parks, trail projects

Two nights of laughter will hopefully help pay for the next leg of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail .

Comedy nights planned for Feb. 10 and March 2 will benefit Westmoreland County parks and trail projects. A $30 ticket includes dinner and entertainment from professional stand-up comedians.

The Feb. 10 night will be at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge. Tickets are available at the county parks office, the Lamplighter on Route 22 in Salem Township, Ferri's Pharmacy in Murrysville and at the hall. They also are available by calling 724-830-3952.

The March 2 night will be at Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 104 South Second St. Tickets are available at the county parks office as well as Hayden's Pharmacy locations in Youngwood and Mt. Pleasant, or by calling 724-830-3959.

Both shows run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Basket auctions and 50/50 drawings will be held.

