Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Comedy-night fundraisers will benefit Westmoreland parks, trail projects

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation workers lower wooden decking into place atop a former railroad bridge near Trafford Road in 2016. Two comedy-night fundraisers this winter will benefit county parks and trail projects.
Noel Grimm photo
Westmoreland County Parks & Recreation workers lower wooden decking into place atop a former railroad bridge near Trafford Road in 2016. Two comedy-night fundraisers this winter will benefit county parks and trail projects.

Updated 20 minutes ago

Two nights of laughter will hopefully help pay for the next leg of the Westmoreland Heritage Trail .

Comedy nights planned for Feb. 10 and March 2 will benefit Westmoreland County parks and trail projects. A $30 ticket includes dinner and entertainment from professional stand-up comedians.

The Feb. 10 night will be at Colton Hall, 3100 Blocks Road, Claridge. Tickets are available at the county parks office, the Lamplighter on Route 22 in Salem Township, Ferri's Pharmacy in Murrysville and at the hall. They also are available by calling 724-830-3952.

The March 2 night will be at Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department Hall, 104 South Second St. Tickets are available at the county parks office as well as Hayden's Pharmacy locations in Youngwood and Mt. Pleasant, or by calling 724-830-3959.

Both shows run from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Basket auctions and 50/50 drawings will be held.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.