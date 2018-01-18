Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Jury deliberates whether Mt. Pleasant man was drunk at time of fatal crash

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Westmoreland County jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon in the drunk driving and vehicular homicide trial of a Mt. Pleasant man accused of killing his friend in a violent car crash five years ago.

During the three-day trial, the prosecution contended that Scott Leighliter, 28, was drunk when he sped along School Street in Mt. Pleasant Township on March 9, 2013, lost control of his car. It spun off the road, sheared off two utility poles, went airborne, flipped over and crashed into a tree.

Backseat passenger Cory Moximchalk, 27, of Mt. Pleasant, was thrown from the car and died. Another passenger, Patrick Marshala, of Mt. Pleasant, was injured.

The defense presented a number of witnesses on Thursday to refute allegations that Leighliter was drunk, including a toxicologist who claimed both blood tests performed at a Pittsburgh hospital were invalid.

Dr. Donald A. Fox, a private consultant with Robson Forensics, a Philadelphia-based lab, testified that a contrast dye used during a CAT scan of Leighliter about 20 minutes before his second blood test made the results unreliable.

That second test showed that Leighliter had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent two hours after the crash. A motorist in Pennsylvania is considered to be intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Witnesses for both the defense and prosecution testified another blood test taken an hour earlier was inaccurate because it was diluted by saline solution.

“Neither of these tests would be usable to determine blood alcohol,” Fox testified.

The prosecution argued throughout the trial that Leighliter drank too much over the five hours he spent with Moximchalk and Marshala at a gun bash at the Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club before the three left to drive to another club.

Defense witnesses, including Leighliter's father, uncle and several friends, testified they did not see him drink more than a few 12-ounce cups of beer at the gun bash.

“He's my son and I wouldn't have allowed him behind the wheel if I thought he was impaired,” his father, Allen Leighliter, testified.

Defense attorney Mike Ferguson, in his closing argument to the jury, said there was no reliable evidence that Leighliter showed signs of intoxication.

Ferguson did not contest the vehicular homicide and aggravated assault counts, which are not related to alcohol.

“There is no doubt Scott Leighliter caused the accident. And there is no doubt he drove terribly that night. Scott knows he caused the death of Corey Moximchalk,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson also argued that jurors should find Leighliter not guilty of all of the alcohol-related charges.

“It might be easier to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol than he was,” Ferguson said.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda argued that the second blood test was accurate but said regardless of how much alcohol was in Leighliter's system, it rendered him unable to drive safely.

“The defendant was impaired. His inhibitions were impaired,” Powanda said.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.