Jury deliberates whether Mt. Pleasant man was drunk at time of fatal crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Westmoreland County jury began deliberations Thursday afternoon in the drunk driving and vehicular homicide trial of a Mt. Pleasant man accused of killing his friend in a violent car crash five years ago.

During the three-day trial, the prosecution contended that Scott Leighliter, 28, was drunk when he sped along School Street in Mt. Pleasant Township on March 9, 2013, lost control of his car. It spun off the road, sheared off two utility poles, went airborne, flipped over and crashed into a tree.

Backseat passenger Cory Moximchalk, 27, of Mt. Pleasant, was thrown from the car and died. Another passenger, Patrick Marshala, of Mt. Pleasant, was injured.

The defense presented a number of witnesses on Thursday to refute allegations that Leighliter was drunk, including a toxicologist who claimed both blood tests performed at a Pittsburgh hospital were invalid.

Dr. Donald A. Fox, a private consultant with Robson Forensics, a Philadelphia-based lab, testified that a contrast dye used during a CAT scan of Leighliter about 20 minutes before his second blood test made the results unreliable.

That second test showed that Leighliter had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent two hours after the crash. A motorist in Pennsylvania is considered to be intoxicated with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent.

Witnesses for both the defense and prosecution testified another blood test taken an hour earlier was inaccurate because it was diluted by saline solution.

“Neither of these tests would be usable to determine blood alcohol,” Fox testified.

The prosecution argued throughout the trial that Leighliter drank too much over the five hours he spent with Moximchalk and Marshala at a gun bash at the Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club before the three left to drive to another club.

Defense witnesses, including Leighliter's father, uncle and several friends, testified they did not see him drink more than a few 12-ounce cups of beer at the gun bash.

“He's my son and I wouldn't have allowed him behind the wheel if I thought he was impaired,” his father, Allen Leighliter, testified.

Defense attorney Mike Ferguson, in his closing argument to the jury, said there was no reliable evidence that Leighliter showed signs of intoxication.

Ferguson did not contest the vehicular homicide and aggravated assault counts, which are not related to alcohol.

“There is no doubt Scott Leighliter caused the accident. And there is no doubt he drove terribly that night. Scott knows he caused the death of Corey Moximchalk,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson also argued that jurors should find Leighliter not guilty of all of the alcohol-related charges.

“It might be easier to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that he wasn't under the influence of alcohol than he was,” Ferguson said.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda argued that the second blood test was accurate but said regardless of how much alcohol was in Leighliter's system, it rendered him unable to drive safely.

“The defendant was impaired. His inhibitions were impaired,” Powanda said.