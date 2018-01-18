Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

N. Huntingdon man cut woman in 'Satanic ritual,' police allege

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 5:15 p.m.
Kyle A. Parker
Kyle A. Parker

Updated 12 hours ago

A North Huntingdon man is accused of performing what he called a “Satanic ritual” on a female friend by using a razor blade to cut her right palm and then repeatedly cutting her leg, police said.

Kyle A. Parker, 21, of Brownstown Road, Larimer, allegedly cut the woman during a heated argument at his residence at 5 p.m. Jan. 10, police said in an affidavit.

The victim passed out after her palm was cut and awoke to find she had repeated razor cuts around the calf of one leg, police said. She was taken from Parker's residence by a female friend, police said.

The victim told police that when she attempted to pick up her vehicle from Parker's home the following day, he allegedly told her, “I sold your soul to the devil.”

Police did not say if the victim needed medical treatment for the razor cuts.

Parker was charged with simple assault and harassment before North Huntingdon District Judge Wayne Gongaware and placed in the Westmoreland County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bond.

He faces a preliminary hearing before Gongaware on Wednesday.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

