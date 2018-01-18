Injuries claim Latrobe man in two-car crash on Route 981

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Latrobe man has died from injuries he sustained in a two-car crash that occurred Jan. 11 on Route 981 in Unity Township.

Frank Perricelli, 87, was airlifted to UPMC-Presbyterian in critical condition after the 4:02 p.m. wreck at the intersection of College Drive. Perricelli died Monday at the Pittsburgh hospital from blunt-force trauma, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office. A family member said Perricelli suffered head and cervical injuries and was in a coma and suffering from kidney failure last week.

His wife, Margaret, 88, was a passenger in the couple's Pontiac Vibe and also was flown to the Pittsburgh hospital. Her injuries included a broken arm and wrist, the relative said.

The two occupants of the second vehicle, a Ford Focus, had minor injuries, state police said. Driver Crystal Conde, 28, of Scottdale, was taken by ambulance to a Westmoreland County hospital while passenger Greggory Thompson, 22, of Ruffsdale, declined transportation to a hospital for further evaluation, officials said.

According to police, Perricelli, who was attempting to turn left from College Drive onto route 981, pulled out in front of Conde, who was headed north on 981.

Police cited both drivers — Conde for failing to drive at a safe speed, Perricelli for a stop sign violation and improperly entering or crossing a roadway.

According to his obituary, Perricelli was a Marine Corps veteran and retired owner of the former Eastwood Beer Distributor. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, several nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and -nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in Holy Family Church.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.