Jury convicts Mt. Pleasant man in fatal-crash case, but not on alcohol-related charges

Emotions ran high outside a Westmoreland County courtroom Friday after jurors found a Mt. Pleasant man not guilty of being drunk when he crashed his car and killed a passenger five years ago.

The jury returned guilty verdicts of homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, reckless endangerment and other traffic related offenses against Scott Leighliter, 28, but acquitted him of the most series charges, including homicide by vehicle while driving drunk.

Leighliter drove a car that crashed on School Street in Mt. Pleasant on March 9, 2013 , killing backseat passenger Corey Moximchalk, 27, of Mt. Pleasant. Front-seat passenger Patrick Marshala, also of Mt. Pleasant, sustained leg and head injuries.

Outside the courtroom, Moximchalk's mother openly sobbed. Family members, many of whom were angered by the verdict, comforted her until sheriff deputies forced them to leave the area.

Peter Marshala, whose son was injured in the crash, said he couldn't believe the verdict.

“This was a miscarriage of justice. The jury did not pay attention to the testimony. He was drunk,” Marshala said.

During the four-day trial, the prosecution contended Leighliter had spent five hours before the crash drinking beer during a gun bash at the Bridgeport Sportsmen's Club.

Leighliter, along with Moximchalk and Marshala, planned to drive to another social club when the speeding car left the roadway, sheared off two utility poles, crashed into a 300-pound decorative rock, spun around and flipped over before hitting a tree, according to police.

Witnesses said they believed the car was traveling at speeds in excess of 100 mph before the crash.

Leighliter did not testify during the trial. Outside the courtroom, he said he was sorry for his role in Moximchalk's death.

“I respect the jury's decision. I feel terrible for everything that happened, but I take full responsibility for everything that happened,” Leighliter said.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway allowed Leighliter to remain free on bail until he is sentenced in about three months.

“There will be incarceration in this matter,” the judge said.

Assistant District Attorney Allen Powanda said Leighliter still could be sentenced up to 16 years in prison, but the standard range penalty for the crimes to which he was convicted typically is three to 12 months in jail.

Leighliter faced a mandatory minimum sentence of at least three to six years in prison if he had been convicted of vehicular homicide while drunk.

Throughout the trial, the defense questioned medical reports that suggested Leighliter was drunk at the time of the crash.

Two blood tests performed at a Pittsburgh hospital found there was alcohol in Leighliter's system, but the first test was discarded due to contamination concerns. A second test revealed that two hours after the crash Leighliter had a blood-alcohol content of 0.10 percent, which is above the 0.08 percent level that a motorist in Pennsylvania is considered to be intoxicated.

A forensic toxicologist testifying for the defense told jurors that second test also was contaminated and should be discarded.

Jurors deliberated for two hours on Thursday before the judge sent them home for the night. They resumed deliberations Friday morning.

“We are very thankful that the jury agreed with our position that Scott did not drive under the influence on the night of this tragic accident,” defense attorney Mike Ferguson said.