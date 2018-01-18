Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library to host Science Action Club

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
A patron walks into the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015.
Tribune-Review
A patron walks into the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library in Greensburg on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2015.

Updated 5 hours ago

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library has teamed up with a California museum to host the Science Action Club, designed to teach children in grades 5-8 the skills they need to become citizen scientists.

Over the course of four monthly sessions, kids will dissect owl pellets and observe birds to collect data, which will be used by professional scientists in their research.

The program was created by the California Academy of Sciences . It is held yearly in about 200 cities, with more than 16,000 children nationwide participating, according to the museum.

Several other local institutions run the program, including the Westmoreland County Penn State Extension, Murrysville Public Library, Monroeville Public Library and Sewickley Township Public Library.

The first club meeting at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The program is free, but space is limited to 14 participants. Those interested can sign up online.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.