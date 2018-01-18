Greensburg Hempfield Area Library to host Science Action Club

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Hempfield Area Library has teamed up with a California museum to host the Science Action Club, designed to teach children in grades 5-8 the skills they need to become citizen scientists.

Over the course of four monthly sessions, kids will dissect owl pellets and observe birds to collect data, which will be used by professional scientists in their research.

The program was created by the California Academy of Sciences . It is held yearly in about 200 cities, with more than 16,000 children nationwide participating, according to the museum.

Several other local institutions run the program, including the Westmoreland County Penn State Extension, Murrysville Public Library, Monroeville Public Library and Sewickley Township Public Library.

The first club meeting at Greensburg Hempfield Area Library will be from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 17.

The program is free, but space is limited to 14 participants. Those interested can sign up online.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.