Westmoreland

Police seize nearly 5 ounces of marijuana from Jeannette man during traffic stop

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
Police seized nearly 5 ounces of marijuana Thursday evening from a Jeannette man during a traffic stop in Adamsburg.A Penn Borough officer pulled over Jeremy Chase Campbell, 22, at 6:30 p.m. after he allegedly failed to completely stop at a stop sign before heading toward Route 30, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Police reported noticing an odor of marijuana in Campbell's car during the traffic stop. They found marijuana in four bags — one in Campbell's pants and the rest on the backseat floor — and a scale and two open cans of beer, one Keystone Ice and the other Bud Light, according to arrest papers. The drugs totaled 139.25 grams, or 4.9 ounces, police said.Campbell is charged with possession with intent to deliver, criminal use of a communication facility, drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, restrictions on alcoholic beverages, driving with a suspended license and summary vehicle code violations.

He was arraigned Friday and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison on $15,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 1.Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

