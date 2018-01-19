Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County concealed firearms seminar planned for Thursday

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 10:06 a.m.

A concealed firearms seminar aimed at providing Westmoreland County residents an opportunity to learn about Pennsylvania laws and the Castle Doctrine is planned Thursday in South Huntingdon Township.

The seminar will begin at 6 p.m. at the Turkeytown Volunteer Fire Department Social Hall, 90 Supervisors Drive, according to state Rep. Justin Walsh, a Rostraver Republican who is sponsoring the event.

Scheduled speakers include Kim Stolfer, president of Firearm Owners Against Crime, and Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held.

The sheriff's department mobile unit will also be there to issue new gun permits and renew existing ones for county residents 21 and older. Valid photo identification and $20 fee will be charged, which can be paid by cash or check.

The event is free, but space is limited. Residents are asked to reserve space by calling Walsh's office at 724-929-2655 or by filling out a form on his website at www.RepWalsh.com.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

