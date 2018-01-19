Police tracking thieves who took pickup truck, front-end loader

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Greensburg are seeking the public's help in locating a stolen heavy duty pickup truck that was hauling a front-end loader valued at $30,000 from a Walmart in Indiana County in late December.

Trooper Steve Limani said Troop A's motor vehicle task force was able to track the older, two-tone Ford F-150 hauling the bright blue piece of heavy equipment on a trailer as it was driven through Blairsville and heading into Westmoreland County toward Derry and Latrobe. However, Limani said troopers need more leads.

“We're looking for any information on the theft,” Limani said.

The truck and loader are owned by Petrunak Co., a paving company based in Windber. Somerset County, and was parked the at the Walmart in Burrell Township, near Blairsville.

The pickup truck is a crew cab described as black on top with silver/gray rocker panels and a cap on the bed, Limani said.

It was hauling a stolen 2014 New Holland Boomer 3045 front-end loader.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer.