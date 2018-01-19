Report of person shot in Greensburg was false; police charge couple

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg police charged a woman and man from Jeannette in connection with a false report of a person being shot early Jan. 10 in the vicinity of Arch Street, bringing police from several communities into the city.

Cheryl A. Sisler, 50, is charged with making false reports, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct in connection with the 4:22 a.m. incident.

John R. Drennen, 50, who told officers when they arrived that no one had been shot, is charged with driving under the influence, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct.

Sisler, who was a passenger in Drennen's car, called county dispatchers and reported she was in the area of Arch Avenue near Pittsburgh Street and a person had just been shot, Patrolman William Newmyer wrote in an affidavit of probable cause filed before District Judge Chris Flanigan.

Police units from Greensburg, South Greensburg and Southwest Greensburg responded and found Drennen and Sisler sitting in the parked car.

The two were charged via summons. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 1 before Flanigan.

