School districts snap back at latest subsidy proposal

Public education advocates say a plan to offer education savings accounts to students from low-performing Pennsylvania public schools is little more than a frontal attack on public education, and they're fighting back.

The proposal that surfaced late last year in Harrisburg as Senate Bill 2 would give parents living in the lowest performing 15 percent of the state's public schools education savings accounts of about $5,700 a year to send a child to a private school or provide home schooling. The money would be subtracted from the public school's state subsidy.

Last month, the bill that fell one vote short of making it out of the Senate Education Committee would have offered education savings accounts to students leaving those districts as well as any student who lives in the district and had attended the public school for as little as a single semester.

That kind of language worries Joseph Yorio, a longtime member of the school board in Jeannette, where the district struggled to raise its scores above the 15 percent threshold.

“We're already financially strapped,” he said. “If we had just three kids going to private school, it would cost us about $17,000. That's a third of a mill. That would really impact us a lot.”

Considerations like that led the Pennsylvania School Boards Association and the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators to draft a resolution opposing such accounts.

Norwin goes on record

The Norwin School Board was among the first to go on record in support of the move Monday night, less than a day after the resolution was circulated.

Although enrollment is growing and Norwin's test scores lift it well out of reach of any such proposals, officials there see education savings accounts as an attack on public education that could ripple across the state.

“Public education continues to be made a political football. My personal opinion is it's a backdoor route to destroying public education,” Norwin Superintendent William Kerr said.

Kerr said the district has notified Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, and Rep. George Dunbar, R- Penn Township, of the board's position on the bill.

Mark DiRocco, executive director of the administrators' organization, said it is a matter of fighting back against well-funded political action committees and organizations that have backed such proposals across the country.

“We don't have the financial or political muscle those folks have. The only thing we have is intellectual muscle. We can educate people about what this is,” he said.

New Kensington-Arnold School District Superintendent John Pallone, whose schools have hovered around the 15 percent range, said the bill could hurt schools that can least afford to lose anything.

“What oftentimes would create a ripple in other communities relative to funding for public education becomes a near tidal wave for us,” he said.

He sees a double standard at work in the bill.

“We're going to put public tax dollars into nonpublic schools, but they're not being held to the same standards we are. And there's another glaring difference: when it comes to the student body, they get to pick and choose the students they're going to allow to come to their schools. We have to educate everyone,” he said.

While the state constitution prohibits diverting tax dollars to nonpublic schools, the education savings account bill stops short of sending money directly to private schools. Instead, it directs money to the state Treasury, where it is held in accounts in a parent's name.

A funding drain

The Pennsylvania State Education Association estimates the proposal would drain about $500 million from public schools if even one-third of the students eligible for such accounts took advantage of them.

In some struggling schools, the estimates are jarring.

The tiny Monessen School District would lose 20.6 percent of its state subsidies if one-third of the students eligible for the accounts took them, PSEA estimated.

Susan Spicka, executive director of Education Voters of PA and a member of the Shippensburg School Board, said the lawmakers, who once limited such proposals to low-income families, have moved on to bigger things with this bill.

“They used to pretend this was about providing opportunities for low-income students who couldn't afford private education. But this bill doesn't have any income limits. It's really about getting public dollars in private pockets,” she said.

Sen. John Eichelberger, R-Hollidaysburg, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, has little sympathy for sentiments like that.

“They cry about things like that, and it's nonsense,” he said. “What do they do if they have a few less children or a family moves out? They don't contain their expenses very well.”

Eichelberger said lawmakers are retooling the bill in hopes of picking up some bipartisan support and re-introducing it later this year. But he defended the premise of the proposal.

“If you want to keep a child trapped in a failing school, you should get out of the education business,” said the state senator, who is making a primary bid for a congressional run in the 9th District.

Sen. James Brewster, D-McKeesport, who sits on Eichelberger's committee, takes issue with the chairman. Brewster, who once taught in public schools and has three daughters now teaching, said those who support the bill do not see the challenges those districts face.

With 12 of the 19 school districts in his Senate district likely to be affected by the bill, he is more than familiar with the territory. PSEA estimated McKeesport would lose about 14 percent of its state subsidy, while other losses would range from 16.6 percent in Clairton to 4.7 percent in Woodland Hills.

Not only would schools lose money to the accounts, they also would be responsible for the cost of transporting students to private schools, Brewster said.

“There are legal issues with this bill. It is certainly discriminatory,” Brewster said. “This issue of failing schools has to do with poverty and unemployment and a lack of a tax base. McKeesport is underfunded by $12 million.”

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.