Westmoreland

Rostraver man, 82, pleads guilty to causing wife's suicide

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:03 p.m.
Edward P. Friday, 80, is escorted into the office of Magisterial District Judge Charles Christner for a preliminary hearing on July 28, 2016. Friday is charged with one count of criminal homicide following investigation surrounding the death of his wife Wilma Jean Friday, 82.
Edward Friday, 82, of Rostraver pleaded guilty to criminal homicide related to slitting his wife's throat in a purported suicide pact on Jan. 19, 2018,
Updated 7 hours ago

An elderly Rostraver man sat in a wheelchair Friday in the Westmoreland County Courthouse and offered no explanation as he pleaded guilty to causing the suicide of his wife.

“It is my choice,” Paul Edward Friday, 82, said of his decision to plead guilty to a felony charge in return for the dismissal of a charge of first-degree murder and a general criminal homicide count filed in connection with the May 2016 incident.

Police said Wilma Jean Friday, 82, was found on a bed in the couple's Cedar Hills Boulevard home with her throat slashed. Friday told officers that he and his wife had agreed to a suicide pact. But when she was unable to cut her throat as planned, he completed the task and then slashed his wrist.

Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said Friday faces up to 20 years in prison. He will be sentenced in about three months.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson said she believes the case is the first time Pennsylvania's assisted suicide law, on the books since 1973, has been prosecuted in Westmoreland County.

The charge to which Friday pleaded guilty is a subsection of the state's general criminal homicide offense. Patterson said defendants can be charged with the suicide offense if they deliberately cause a person's death through force, duress or deception.

“The charge supports the evidence in this case,” Patterson said.

She said police never determined why the couple apparently entered into a suicide pact.

Defense attorney Michael Machen declined to comment after the plea hearing.

In court, he told the judge the suicide charge was the appropriate offense.

“Mr. Friday and I met on a dozen occasions, and I always felt this should be a different charge than criminal homicide,” Machen said.

According to police, Wilma Friday was found unconscious and was hospitalized for two days before she died.

Paul Friday was found on the living room floor, bleeding from a self-inflicted wound to his left wrist. He was arrested after being discharged from the hospital 12 days later.

According to court records, Friday told police he grabbed the knife and used it to cut his wife's throat after she was unable to do so and that he was aware he was killing her. Friday also told investigators that his wife put up her hands and attempted to fend him off, leaving scratch marks on his arm.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

