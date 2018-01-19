Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg man fired shotgun in home, assaulted woman, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 3:03 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Greensburg man is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after nine days on the run for domestic incidents.

City police charged David P. Rupp Jr., 23, with discharging a firearm inside a structure, criminal attempt, reckless endangerment, unlawful restraint, harassment, simple assault, strangulation and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Over Jan. 10-11, police said Rupp fired a shotgun repeatedly in his basement and assaulted a woman at the home.

Officers were summoned to the 700 block of Adams Street about 11:40 p.m. Jan. 10 by family members reporting a disturbance, Patrolman Ken Burke reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Rupp fled before police arrived, but officers said they observed nine holes in a basement wall where he had fired the shotgun. Police confiscated a glass pipe near his bedroom that they allege he used to smoke marijuana.

At 2:37 a.m. Jan. 11, police patrolling the area saw a woman climbing out a window at the home, screaming and alleging that Rupp had returned carrying a knife. When police searched the residence, he had already fled again, Burke reported.

The woman was treated at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, according to court documents.

Rupp was arrested on a warrant Friday and arraigned before District Judge Chris Flanigan. He was ordered held in the county jail after failing to post $50,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

