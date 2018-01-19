Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Woman jailed after chasing, ramming ex-boyfriend's car in Greensburg, police say

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 4:36 p.m.
Natasha A. Herald, 21, of Pittsburgh was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bond on charges she repeatedly rammed a former boyfriend's vehicle Thursday in Greensburg, police said.

A Pittsburgh woman charged last month with assaulting an ex-boyfriend was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison on $150,000 bond after she repeatedly rammed his vehicle Thursday in Greensburg, then tried to flee the scene, police said.

Natasha A. Herald, 21, was arraigned Friday on charges filed by city police following the incident that spanned several city blocks. The charges include aggravated assault, stalking, simple assault, criminal mischief, careless driving, criminal attempt, retaliation against a witness, reckless driving, failing to render aid, driving the wrong way and damaging fire apparatus.

Police said the incident began about 1:40 p.m. near the victim's apartment along the 300 block of West Otterman Street after Herald's scheduled hearing on the domestic violence complaint was continued.

Herald became angry after the hearing before District Judge Chris Flanigan was postponed, and she saw the ex-boyfriend leave in a vehicle with another woman, Patrolman Reginald Harbarger reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Harbarger said the victim told police he saw Herald's sport utility vehicle park near his apartment and tried to avoid her, but she began ramming the rear of his vehicle along Mechling Way. Police said the man was able to keep driving and made it to West Pittsburgh Street, where Herald rammed his vehicle several more times.

The man managed to drive the damaged vehicle to city hall and notify police.

As Herald attempted to flee in her Mercury Mariner SUV, Harbarger alleges she struck a parked car and a fire hydrant on West Second Street. She was taken into custody near the Sunoco service station on West Pittsburgh Street.

Harbarger said her vehicle had “heavy front-end damage.”

No injuries were reported.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

