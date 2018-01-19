Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem agrees to hold any tax increase to state limit

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Greensburg Salem Middle School
Kyle Hodges
Greensburg Salem Middle School

Updated 12 hours ago

The Greensburg Salem School Board agreed this week to keep any tax increase for 2018 to the limit set by the state.

That means when the time comes to vote on a budget in a few months, any tax increase must be at or below 2.82 mills.

The state's “Act 1 Index” sets limits for every district, but school boards have the option to seek an exception if they're willing to jump through extra regulatory hoops. If Greensburg Salem wanted to seek an exception it would need to have a budget ready for inspection this month.

The district usually releases the first draft of the budget in April, then refines it until a final budget vote in June.

Board members voted 7-0 Wednesday to stick to the limit and not seek an exception.

It is very rare for the district to do otherwise.

Greensburg Salem has raised taxes 16 times in 17 years, often spending money from its reserves, in an ongoing fight with skyrocketing pension costs.

District property taxes are now 88.22 mills, which costs the average district property owner about $1,455 a year.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

