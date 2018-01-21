Ice on roadway causes several accidents

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ice on the roadway was the apparent cause of a one-vehicle accident on Melwood Road off Route 56 in Lower Burrell, according to Westmoreland County 911 dispatch.

At least two other vehicles slid off the roadway at Melwood and Greenwood roads after the initial accident Sunday morning, dispatch said.

Responding to the scene were Lower Burrell firefighters, New Kensington EMS and Lower Burrell police.

Police responding to the scene shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday described hazardous driving conditions because of ice on the roadway.

Emergency crews also responded to a one-vehicle accident on Route 286 near Saltsburg at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

First-responders described the roadway as a “sheet of ice” and advised motorists to avoid the area.

