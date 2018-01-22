Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Darlington Road closure in Ligonier Township extended to end of March

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
rottenman - Fotolia

Updated 2 hours ago

PennDOT has extended the closure of Darlington Road in Ligonier Township, pushing the anticipated completion of the project back to the end of March.

Crews have been trying to replace a pipe carrying a Loyalhanna Creek tributary beneath the road in the area between Route 30 and Idlewild Hill Lane since late November, originally announcing that the closure would start Nov. 28 and end the next day.

But delays in getting parts and equipment led the state to push the anticipated completion date to late December; then postponed the closure's start until Dec. 8. With the road closed and work begun, crews had hoped to finish by last week.

On Monday, the department announced the closure would be extended again, until March 30, because of bad weather causing delays in the construction, said District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen.

At the Darlington Inn, the only business along the closed stretch of road, co-owner Elizabeth Kastal said she's seen a decrease in business, particularly among patrons from out of town who don't know their way around the closure to the Hungarian restaurant.

“The local people, they know how ot find me, but we have customers from Johnstown, or from Greensburg, who cannot,” she said, hoping that PennDOT would put up signs directing traffic to take Idlewild Hill Lane and turn right to reach her. “Luckily, I'm working with my family, so they understand if nothing's happening today so I send you home and close early.”

Traffic is being detoured via routes 711 and 30.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or on Twitter @msantoni.

