PennDOT to unveil plans for Route 981 work in Loyalhanna

PennDOT will display its plans next month to replace a structurally deficient culvert that carries a tributary of Loyalhanna Creek under Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township.

The culvert is about one mile south of Saltsburg at the intersection of Route 981 and Loyalhanna Dam Road. The project also will include minor road work near the culvert, according to PennDOT.

The display of the plans — from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Loyalhanna Township Building, 225 Fifth St. — will give the community an opportunity to learn more about the project and to provide input, according to PennDOT.

The project will be advertised for bids in December, with replacement slated for 2019, said Brian Svesnik, PennDOT manager for the replacement project.

About 3,500 motorists travel that state highway each day, according to a PennDOT traffic volume map.

