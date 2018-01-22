Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Police: Jeannette woman faked ailment to get ambulance ride, assaulted workers at Greensburg hospital

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Alysia A. Edwards, 26, of Jeannette, faked a medical emergency to get an ambulance ride to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police allege.
Alysia A. Edwards, 26, of Jeannette, faked a medical emergency to get an ambulance ride to Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg, police allege.

Updated 3 hours ago

A Jeannette woman faked a medical problem over the weekend in order to get an ambulance ride to the hospital where her husband was being treated, Greensburg police allege.

But after Alysia A. Edwards, 27, arrived at Excela Health Westmoreland hospital in Greensburg and learned her husband already had been discharged, she became angry and assaulted a nurse and a responding police officer, police wrote in court documents.

Edwards was arraigned on two counts of aggravated assault and single counts of insurance fraud, public drunkenness and assault by a prisoner. District Judge Helen Kistler on Sunday ordered her held in the county prison after she failed to post $25,000 bond.

Patrolman Regina McAtee wrote in an affidavit that she was went to the hospital about 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a reported disturbance.

“When (Edwards) arrived at the hospital, it was discovered that Alysia only wanted transported to the hospital to see her husband, who was admitted earlier. When Alysia found out her husband was released, she began having a fit on the stretcher in the middle of the emergency room,” McAtee wrote.

When a nurse told ambulance medics that Edwards wanted to be released, Edwards tried to assault the nurse, McAtee alleged. Police said the nurse secured Edwards until hospital security officers arrived.

When McAtee arrived and placed Edwards in the patrol car, Edwards began kicking the partition window and screaming, and she spit on the police officer, McAtee wrote.

McAtee said the nurse wasn't injured but wanted a criminal complaint filed against Edwards.

Court documents did not disclose what ailment Edwards claimed she had or why her husband was taken to the hospital earlier Saturday.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 1 before District Judge Chris Flannigan in Greensburg.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.