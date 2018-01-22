Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Court receives letters from victims, supporters of Alex Hribal

Renatta Signorini and Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 4:45 p.m.
Alex Hribal is taken back to prison by county sheriffs, after being sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for attempting to kill 21 people at Franklin Regional High School in 2014, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Alex Hribal is taken back to prison by county sheriffs, after being sentenced to up to 60 years in prison for attempting to kill 21 people at Franklin Regional High School in 2014, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018.

Updated 2 hours ago

A Westmoreland County judge on Monday sentenced Alex Hribal to spend up to 60 years in prison for a 2014 knife attack at Franklin Regional High School that injured 20 fellow students and a security guard.

The court received 27 victim impact statements submitted by the prosecution against Hribal, now 20.

The defense filed 58 letters written on Hribal's behalf, including from friends, family members and the former director of Westmoreland County's juvenile detention center where Hribal was held until his 18th birthday.

Here is a sampling of letters received by the court:

 

Victim impact statements

 

Hribal defense support

 

Hribal progress report

