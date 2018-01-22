Latrobe officials consider new limits on electronic signs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Downtown Latrobe has gained a handful of electronic signs over the years, and city officials are considering changing regulations that govern the bright marquees to keep them from becoming a collective eyesore.

“I'm a little concerned about having too many neon signs downtown,” said Mayor Rosie Wolford. “Our ordinance allows them, but we might want to limit that.”

Wolford suggested that a proliferation of such signs could detract from the architectural aesthetics and parklets that give Latrobe's business district its character.

“I don't think we want to start looking like the Vegas strip,” she said.

Most other electronic signs in town are “pretty subtle” compared to the periodically scrolling and multi-colored marquee that stands outside the Latrobe municipal building at Main and Jefferson streets, city code enforcement and zoning officer Ann Powell noted.

She said the city could reduce the maximum allowable dimension of any additional electronic signs from the current 60 feet square.

“We want to bring businesses into the downtown,” said councilman John Murtha.”We can't restrict them too much.”“Why don't we make them a conditional use” under city zoning, board member Jim Kelley suggested.

”Then they would all come to council,” for review and approval, Powell noted.

Councilman Gerald Baldonieri said an electronic sign at a nearby business often shines in a window at his family's home.

Powell noted the city has the power to have a sign modified or removed if it becomes a nuisance.

Solicitor Zachary Kansler said an electronic sign should not be within 100 feet of a residence and should direct the glow from its lights downward instead of outward. There is also a limit on how rapidly the sign's message can change.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.