Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe officials consider new limits on electronic signs

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:06 p.m.
The city of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
The city of Latrobe municipal building, at Jefferson and Main streets.

Updated 10 hours ago

Downtown Latrobe has gained a handful of electronic signs over the years, and city officials are considering changing regulations that govern the bright marquees to keep them from becoming a collective eyesore.

“I'm a little concerned about having too many neon signs downtown,” said Mayor Rosie Wolford. “Our ordinance allows them, but we might want to limit that.”

Wolford suggested that a proliferation of such signs could detract from the architectural aesthetics and parklets that give Latrobe's business district its character.

“I don't think we want to start looking like the Vegas strip,” she said.

Most other electronic signs in town are “pretty subtle” compared to the periodically scrolling and multi-colored marquee that stands outside the Latrobe municipal building at Main and Jefferson streets, city code enforcement and zoning officer Ann Powell noted.

She said the city could reduce the maximum allowable dimension of any additional electronic signs from the current 60 feet square.

“We want to bring businesses into the downtown,” said councilman John Murtha.”We can't restrict them too much.”“Why don't we make them a conditional use” under city zoning, board member Jim Kelley suggested.

”Then they would all come to council,” for review and approval, Powell noted.

Councilman Gerald Baldonieri said an electronic sign at a nearby business often shines in a window at his family's home.

Powell noted the city has the power to have a sign modified or removed if it becomes a nuisance.

Solicitor Zachary Kansler said an electronic sign should not be within 100 feet of a residence and should direct the glow from its lights downward instead of outward. There is also a limit on how rapidly the sign's message can change.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.