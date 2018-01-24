Philadelphia-based casino operator 'thrilled' to bring mini casino to Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mountainview Thoroughbred Racing Association was the winning bidder for the first license on Jan. 10. The company, which is a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, bid $50.1 million for the license, beating out three other bidders. That facility will be built near York in Central Pennsylvania.

The Gaming Control Board is auctioning the rights to 10 mini-casino licenses on a twice-monthly basis through May. The next auction is scheduled for Feb. 7.

The operator of a Philadelphia-based casino outbid three competitors for the rights to Pennsylvania's second mini casino license, which it plans to use to build a gambling hall in Westmoreland County.

Stadium Casino LLC bid $40.1 million for the license and listed Derry Township as its target area, though the group can negotiate with municipalities within a 15-mile radius of that location as long as it is outside a 25-mile exclusionary zone of an existing casino in the region. Western Pennsylvania already is home to Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh, The Meadows Racetrack & Casino in Washington County and Lady Luck Casino Nemacolin in Fayette County.

State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, said the new casino can be placed in Derry, Latrobe and parts of Hempfield, east of Greensburg near Westmoreland Mall.

"I am ecstatic. This means more dollars in local and county coffers. It will bring opportunities, jobs and economic dollars," Ward said.

Stadium Casino LLC is the group behind Live! Hotel and Casino in Philadelphia, which has yet to open. It was awarded a license for Philadelphia's second casino in 2014 and plans to start construction on the $600 million complex this year in hopes of opening in 2020.

Stadium Casino is a joint venture between Cordish Companies and Greenwood Gaming & Entertainment, which runs Parx Casino in Bensalem, Bucks County, according to the Gaming Control Board.

"We are thrilled on behalf of Stadium Casino LLC to have been awarded a new gaming license in western Pennsylvania in the greater Pittsburgh area and look forward to delivering a world-class gaming and entertainment venue," Stadium Casino spokesperson Carmen E. Gonzales said in a statement. "Thousands of new excellent jobs will be created, millions of dollars in new tax revenues will flow to the state and local government entities and millions of visitors will be attracted, which will benefit both the local community and the other businesses in the area."

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board held the second mini casino license auction Wednesday morning in Harrisburg. Owners of the state's 10 existing large casinos were allowed to bid. The board is auctioning the rights to 10 licenses on a twice-monthly basis through May. The mini-casinos can have up to 750 slot machines and as many as 40 table games.

Westmoreland County officials this month expressed a belief that someone would build a mini casino here.

The Tribune-Review pointed out in November that a large swath of Westmoreland County — specifically east of Jeannette and north of New Stanton — could be attractive to operators wanting to build a mini casino.

Nine municipalities in the county notified the board that they don't want to host a satellite casino: New Alexandria, Delmont, Laurel Mountain, Murrysville, Oklahoma, South Huntingdon, North Huntingdon, Penn Township and Upper Burrell.

