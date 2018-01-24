Greater Latrobe service workers to see pay hikes, bump in health costs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Service employees at Greater Latrobe School District will see their wages increase but will contribute more toward their health care costs under a new three-year contract.

The labor agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2017, and extends through June 30, 2020. It covers 33 food service workers and 38 custodians and maintenance employees who are members of the Service Employees International Union.

Individual pay increases will vary depending on employee group and length of service to the district. The average combined wage increase ranges between 2.4 percent and 3.1 percent, according to the district.

The affected employees will be able to choose from five health care plans offered through the Westmoreland County Public School Healthcare Consortium.

Staff contributions to health care costs will increase throughout the agreement and will vary depending on the plan each worker selects.

The union voted in favor of the contract Saturday. The school board ratified the agreement at its meeting Tuesday.

