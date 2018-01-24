Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Greater Latrobe service workers to see pay hikes, bump in health costs

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 1:51 p.m.
Greater Latrobe Senior High School is seen in this view from 2017.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
Greater Latrobe Senior High School is seen in this view from 2017.

Updated 21 hours ago

Service employees at Greater Latrobe School District will see their wages increase but will contribute more toward their health care costs under a new three-year contract.

The labor agreement is retroactive to July 1, 2017, and extends through June 30, 2020. It covers 33 food service workers and 38 custodians and maintenance employees who are members of the Service Employees International Union.

Individual pay increases will vary depending on employee group and length of service to the district. The average combined wage increase ranges between 2.4 percent and 3.1 percent, according to the district.

The affected employees will be able to choose from five health care plans offered through the Westmoreland County Public School Healthcare Consortium.

Staff contributions to health care costs will increase throughout the agreement and will vary depending on the plan each worker selects.

The union voted in favor of the contract Saturday. The school board ratified the agreement at its meeting Tuesday.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.