Westmoreland

North Huntingdon 'Satanic' slasher suspect waives court hearing

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

A 21-year-old man accused of slashing his former girlfriend during a purported Satanic ritual at his North Huntingdon home earlier this month waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.

The handcuffed and shackled suspect, Kyle A. Parker of Brownstown Road, Larimer, disputed the truthfulness of the victim's account of the incident as Westmoreland County sheriff's deputies led him from District Judge Wayne Gongaware's office to a van for his return trip to the county jail.

The waiver that Parker signed before Gongaware included no agreement for a plea bargain on the charges of simple assault and harassment, said his attorney, Marc D. Daffner of Pittsburgh.

Township police allege that Parker cut the woman's palm with a razor blade during what he called a "Satanic ritual" at 5 p.m. Jan. 10. After she passed out, Parker is accused of cutting her repeatedly around her calf.

A friend later took her from the house. When the woman returned the next day to pick up her vehicle, Parker allegedly told her he "sold your soul to the devil."

Police did not say whether the woman needed medical attention.

A group of Parker's family and friends who waited for him at Gongaware's office declined to comment on the incident. As he was led from the courtroom, a woman in the group told Parker they loved him.

Daffner said the case essentially is a "misdemeanor domestic case" that had caught the public's attention.

"I've not seen a misdemeanor domestic case like this get this type of attention in my 25 years of practice. I'd certainly say his rather interesting tattoos played a part here," Daffner said outside Gongaware's office.

North Huntingdon Patrolman Justin Wardman said Parker's mother went to the police station after he was arrested and removed "about 20 piercings" from her son before he was taken to the county jail.

Parker is being held in jail in lieu of $75,000 bond.

He is scheduled to appear for an arraignment before Westmoreland Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on March 28.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

