Westmoreland County mini-casino, others likely won't make state rich, experts say

While the proposed mini-casino in Westmoreland County is expected to boost tourism, create jobs and potentially spin off development, gambling experts aren't sure it and nine others to be built in Pennsylvania will provide ongoing cash infusions that officials hope will bolster the state's struggling finances.

Stadium Casino LLC last month paid $40.1 million for the second of 10 licenses for a small casino that will feature up to 750 slot machines and 40 table games at a location within a 15-mile radius of Derry Township.

Once built, it will be the fourth casino in Southwestern Pennsylvania, competing with larger facilities in Pittsburgh and Washington counties as well as a small gaming hall at Nemacolin Woodlands Resort in Fayette County.

Westmoreland's casino would benefit the county and municipality where it is built, but experts suggest it could dilute gambling revenues and negatively impact the overall performance of the other three in the region.

“The result is more of a zero-sum gain,” said Alan Woinski, editor of Gaming Industry Report, a New Jersey-based publication that monitors the casino industry nationally. “My advice is to set your sights low so you don't get disappointed.”

Stadium Casino is a joint venture between Greenwood Gaming, the operators of Parx Casino in Bethlehem, and Cordish Companies , the Maryland-based firm that is expected to break ground later this year on a $600 million gaming and retail center in South Philadelphia near the city's sports stadium complex.

In crafting the gaming legislation that authorized the 10 smaller casinos, state lawmakers expected to gain $100 million in new revenue from the additional licenses. With two auctioned so far — a third is up for grabs Wednesday — the state already has collected more than $90 million.

Gaming experts said most of the revenue generated by the smaller casinos will come from the license fees. Tax revenues generated at those facilities likely will be offset by losses at the existing casinos.

“I can't think of another state that has done something like this. It's really unprecedented in commercial gaming,” said Colin Mansfield, a casino analyst at Fitch Ratings in Boston, said of Pennsylvania's 10 mini-casino licenses.

It will be the locales of the smaller casinos that see most of the benefits through new jobs related to the venue operation as well as potential spin-off development such as shops, entertainment, restaurants and other complementary amenities.

“If it's part of a larger complex, it will drive up more growth,” Mansfield said.

That's the speciality of Cordish Companies, one of the partners involved with the proposed Westmoreland casino.

Cordish has multiple gaming and retail developments throughout the country and is expected to build a quality development, according to Woinski.

“That's what they do,” he said.

The specifics of the proposal for the Westmoreland casino are still a mystery.

Cordish officials contacted this week declined to comment, saying it was too early to discuss its plans.

The company has to identify where the casino will be built as part of a formal application due before the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board this summer. That application also will detail the scope of the project.

Local officials have speculated the casino could be built along the Route 30 corridor, east of Greensburg. They see locations in the city, as well as in Hempfield, Unity, Latrobe and Derry as possibilities.

Jason Rigone, planning director for Westmoreland County, said he has had no discussions with casino officials.

“It needs to be looked at in a number of ways,” Rigone said. “We'd like to have a seat at the table to have discussions with them as to where to locate it.”

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.