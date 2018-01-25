Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Jeannette council, developer compromise on Route 30 development plans

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 11:48 a.m.
An overhead view of the former Monsour Medical Center property, along Route 30 in Jeannette, where a developer wants to build, among other things, a controversial gas station.
Colony Holding Co. shared these preliminary plans for Jayhawk Commons with city council. Colony is planning to redevelop the former Monsour Medical Center site on Route 30.
The former Monsour Medical Center property on Route 30 in Jeannette, as seen on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The former Monsour Medical Center property on Route 30 in Jeannette, as seen on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018.

A proposed development in Jeannette appears to be back on track after a zoning dispute.

Colony Holding Co. owner Don Tarosky Jr. said he plans to put his signs back up on Friday at the former Monsour Medical Center site on Route 30.

“I think we've arrived at a middle ground,” Tarosky said on Thursday.

Mayor Curtis Antoniak agreed.

“The city is going to work with the developer,” he said.

After weeks of contention over zoning rules for the 6.4-acre parcel, city officials and Tarosky have reached a compromise to allow the project to move ahead. Tarosky said he plans to adjust his proposed site plans — they include a gas station and convenience store and two buildings for medical and retail tenants — to accommodate requests from council regarding the design.

Meanwhile, council is proposing to amend its zoning ordinance to permit gas and service stations at the site on a conditional basis. If that language is approved, it means council could have input on the plans before final approval, explained solicitor Tim Witt.

“It still gives council the ability to kind of oversee that process and make sure the public's interests are protected,” Witt said.

The first step in amending that zoning ordinance would be a public hearing before the planning commission, which would then make a recommendation to council. A final vote on the amendment could take place in March. Tarosky's site plans, filed Jan. 3, could come before the group for a final vote in the spring.

A date for the planning commission's public hearing has not been set.

The Westmoreland County Industrial Development Corp. last year finished a $2 million demolition project there funded by local and state dollars. County officials selected Colony Holding in August to redevelop the land.

Controversy over the site's zoning has been ongoing since late December.

A previous council cleared the way for the project by approving an amendment to the city's zoning ordinance to permit a gas station at the site, against the recommendation of the planning commission.

But two new council members were seated Jan. 2 and council's position changed. The current group put in motion a reversal of the amendment. As a result, Tarosky took down Colony's signs at the property during the first weekend of the month.

Dozens of residents turned out for public meetings in January , and many of them pleaded with council to permit the development.

Adjustments to Tarosky's site plans may include the addition of welcome signage, landscaping and building appearance.

“They just want to see quality of design,” he said. “They want a say in how it looks for the community.”

He is happy to move forward with the plans and hopes to break ground this year, if approved, he said.

“The plan is to keep the gas station in the mix, but I'm open to the suggestions that city council is going to put forth as to the quality of design,” Tarosky said.

Council members want the development to look inviting and if the zoning amendment is approved, they'll have a say in that before voting on the plans, Antoniak said.

“I look forward to having good partnerships ... with all developers that want to come into Jeannette,” he said. “I think Jeannette's going to be on the upswing.”

The county's land bank bought the former Monsour property in 2014 at a judicial sale for about $15,000 after the hospital and adjoining buildings were left vacant. The medical center closed in 2006 after a series of failed state inspections.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

