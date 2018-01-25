Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

'Fat Larry' Dunlap of Derry accused of fleeing with $250 from state police in failed drug sting

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 10:51 a.m.
Larry J. Dunlap
Westmoreland County Prison
Larry J. Dunlap

Updated 4 hours ago

A 25-year-old Derry Township man is in custody after state police said he made off with $250 in marked cash he was supposed to use to buy heroin as part of an undercover sting.

Troopers arrested Larry J. Dunlap on Tuesday and charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and theft by unlawful taking.

On Jan. 17, Dunlap — then known to police only as “Fat Larry” — sent a text message to a confidential informant asking to be picked up at a Sheetz convenience store in New Alexandria and driven to a Derry Borough residence where he reportedly was going to buy 34 stamp bags of heroin for $250, Trooper Ronald Jarvie said in court documents.

Jarvie, a member of the state police vice unit, was working undercover with the informant.

Dunlap instructed the informant and Jarvie to remain in the car as Dunlap went into the East Second Avenue residence to make the purchase, saying he would return afterward.

“The confidential informant and I waited for approximately 50 minutes in the parking lot for ‘Fat Larry,' who did not return,” Jarvie reported.

He said he and the informant approached the residence, and an occupant said “Fat Larry” was no longer there. The informant called Dunlap, who said “undercover cops were all around. ... Someone got arrested right in front of him, and he no longer had the drugs or the cash,” Jarvie reported.

State police provided marked cash to the informant, and subsequently Dunlap, to buy the heroin, according to court documents.

Jarvie reported that other undercover troopers who were conducting surveillance nearby “did not observe anyone being arrested.”

Dunlap was identified through his phone and Facebook page, Jarvie reported.

Derry District Judge Mark Bilik ordered Dunlap to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.