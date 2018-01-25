'Fat Larry' Dunlap of Derry accused of fleeing with $250 from state police in failed drug sting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 25-year-old Derry Township man is in custody after state police said he made off with $250 in marked cash he was supposed to use to buy heroin as part of an undercover sting.

Troopers arrested Larry J. Dunlap on Tuesday and charged him with manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and theft by unlawful taking.

On Jan. 17, Dunlap — then known to police only as “Fat Larry” — sent a text message to a confidential informant asking to be picked up at a Sheetz convenience store in New Alexandria and driven to a Derry Borough residence where he reportedly was going to buy 34 stamp bags of heroin for $250, Trooper Ronald Jarvie said in court documents.

Jarvie, a member of the state police vice unit, was working undercover with the informant.

Dunlap instructed the informant and Jarvie to remain in the car as Dunlap went into the East Second Avenue residence to make the purchase, saying he would return afterward.

“The confidential informant and I waited for approximately 50 minutes in the parking lot for ‘Fat Larry,' who did not return,” Jarvie reported.

He said he and the informant approached the residence, and an occupant said “Fat Larry” was no longer there. The informant called Dunlap, who said “undercover cops were all around. ... Someone got arrested right in front of him, and he no longer had the drugs or the cash,” Jarvie reported.

State police provided marked cash to the informant, and subsequently Dunlap, to buy the heroin, according to court documents.

Jarvie reported that other undercover troopers who were conducting surveillance nearby “did not observe anyone being arrested.”

Dunlap was identified through his phone and Facebook page, Jarvie reported.

Derry District Judge Mark Bilik ordered Dunlap to be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Wednesday.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.