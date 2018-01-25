Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland County Community College will hold driving courses for seniors

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 1:33 p.m.
Don Barton, 78, and his wife, Ruth, 77, of Penn Township have taken a driver safety course for seniors every three years since they turned 55.
Justin Merriman | Tribune-Review
Don Barton, 78, and his wife, Ruth, 77, of Penn Township have taken a driver safety course for seniors every three years since they turned 55.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Westmoreland County Community College will host several AARP Smart Driver Course starting this spring.

Those who complete the $20, eight-hour class will be eligible for reduced car insurance rate.

The course does not feature actual driving or a written test, but it covers topics like driving in adverse conditions and the effects of aging and medications on driving.

Four-hour refresher courses are offered for those who have completed the class.

Those interested can sign up through the college's registration center by calling 724-925-4204.

The schedule is as follows:

• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12, WCCC, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.

• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 15, WCCC Latrobe Education Center, 130 Depot St., Latrobe

• Full course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19-20, WCCC main campus

• Full course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 9-10, WCCC Latrobe Education Center

• Refresher course, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 11, WCCC main campus

• Full course, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 23-24, WCCC main campus

• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24, WCCC Latrobe Senior Center, 5th Ward School Building, Avenue C, Latrobe

• Full course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 8-9, WCCC main campus

• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17, WCCC main campus

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.