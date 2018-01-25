Westmoreland County Community College will hold driving courses for seniors
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at Westmoreland County Community College will host several AARP Smart Driver Course starting this spring.
Those who complete the $20, eight-hour class will be eligible for reduced car insurance rate.
The course does not feature actual driving or a written test, but it covers topics like driving in adverse conditions and the effects of aging and medications on driving.
Four-hour refresher courses are offered for those who have completed the class.
Those interested can sign up through the college's registration center by calling 724-925-4204.
The schedule is as follows:
• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 12, WCCC, 145 Pavilion Lane, Youngwood.
• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. March 15, WCCC Latrobe Education Center, 130 Depot St., Latrobe
• Full course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19-20, WCCC main campus
• Full course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. April 9-10, WCCC Latrobe Education Center
• Refresher course, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 11, WCCC main campus
• Full course, 6 p.m.-10 p.m. April 23-24, WCCC main campus
• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. April 24, WCCC Latrobe Senior Center, 5th Ward School Building, Avenue C, Latrobe
• Full course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 8-9, WCCC main campus
• Refresher course, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 17, WCCC main campus
