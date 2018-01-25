Jeannette teacher's attorney wants to block her confession of sex with student

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A detailed confession about a sexual relationship between an ethics teacher and one of her students at Jeannette High School should be barred from evidence because it was obtained at the urging of police, a defense attorney argued Thursday.

Attorney Jeff Monzo, during a hearing before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger, said his client essentially was in custody when she confessed during a lengthy meeting with school officials. That confession provided evidence to support allegations of her relationship with the 16-year-old male student.

Maria Chappell, 40, of Mt. Pleasant is charged with having sexual relations with the student in her classroom after school and in a local motel. Police said she confessed to the encounters when school officials confronted her with the allegations in March 2016.

Chappell no longer works as a teacher.

Principal Patricia Rozycki testified she suspected improper behavior by Chappell, who was a friend, and went to a classroom across the hall from Chappell's and watched through a window as a teen left long after school had been dismissed.

Rozycki said after the student confirmed the sexual relationship a day later, she confronted Chappell in her office with other school officials present.

“Mrs. Chappell started to tell us about the relationship. She admitted to having sex with the student that (previous) night,” Rozycki testified.

“She talked about how her life was over — losing her husband, losing her job. We were all friends. Mrs. Chappell was going through a tough time in her marriage at that time and that's why she turned to (the student). It became an ongoing thing. It just evolved,” Rozycki said.

Chappell agreed to turn over her phone to police and was resigned to her fate, Rozycki testified.

“She said it didn't matter anymore. Everyone knows,” the principal testified.

Jeannette police Chief Shannon Binda testified he waited outside the meeting room during the principal's questioning and did not participate in the inquiry. He asked for Chappell's phone before she left the building.

Monzo argued that the fact that Binda was on the periphery during the interrogation, even though he didn't participate, rendered Chappell's confession inadmissible and that evidence on her phone of text messages about the sexual relationship was improperly obtained.

Assistant District Attorney Karen Patterson said Chappell's questioning was appropriate.

“The school did its own investigation to protect the safety of its students,” Patterson argued.

Krieger said he would wait to review written legal arguments before issuing a ruling on the defense request.

The judge denied Chappell's motion to alter the terms of her $50,000 bail. Chappell, who has been on house arrest since she was charged 21 months ago, wanted to be removed from an electronic monitoring device.

“She is certainly not a menace to society,” Monzo said.

But the judge ruled that the accusations against Chappell were serious enough to warrant her continued pretrial supervision and expressed concerns over defense assurances that the sexual relationship with the now 19-year-old man would not rekindle.

“These are powerful relationships,” Krieger said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.