Lawyer wants New Stanton teen accused of killing mom, brother tried as juvenile

The attorney for a teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother at their New Stanton home in late 2016 said Thursday his client should be prosecuted in juvenile court.

Jacob Remaley, now 15, is awaiting trial as an adult on two counts of criminal homicide and other related offenses in connection with the shooting death of his 46-year-old mother, Dana, and 8-year-old brother, Caleb.

Police contend Remaley, who was 14 at the time, took a handgun from atop a refrigerator, loaded it and shot his mother and brother once each in the head as they slept in their bedrooms early Nov. 30, 2016.

Remaley told police that he would have shot his father too if he had been at home, according to court records.

Westmoreland County Public Defender Wayne McGrew said during a court hearing Thursday that psychological testing indicated that Remaley is amenable to treatment in the juvenile justice system.

“We think the experts will say he should be prosecuted in juvenile court,” McGrew said.

Following the court appearance, McGrew declined to reveal details about his client's mental health diagnosis.

District Attorney John Peck said a prosecution-hired mental health expert is expected to testify that Remaley can receive proper treatment in prison and that his murder case should remain in adult court.

If moved to juvenile court, Remaley could be held in custody only until his 21st birthday. He could be sentenced to life in prison if his case remains in adult court.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani tentatively scheduled a hearing on the defense request for Feb. 28. The judge also ordered the lawyers to exchange mental health reports next week in preparation for that hearing.