Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Lawyer wants New Stanton teen accused of killing mom, brother tried as juvenile

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 1:06 p.m.
Dana Remaley, 46, was found shot to death in her New Stanton home, along with her son Caleb, 8. Son Jacob, 14, stands at left. /Photo from a Hempfield Area School District publication
Dana Remaley, 46, was found shot to death in her New Stanton home, along with her son Caleb, 8. Son Jacob, 14, stands at left. /Photo from a Hempfield Area School District publication

Updated 4 hours ago

The attorney for a teenager accused of killing his mother and younger brother at their New Stanton home in late 2016 said Thursday his client should be prosecuted in juvenile court.

Jacob Remaley, now 15, is awaiting trial as an adult on two counts of criminal homicide and other related offenses in connection with the shooting death of his 46-year-old mother, Dana, and 8-year-old brother, Caleb.

Police contend Remaley, who was 14 at the time, took a handgun from atop a refrigerator, loaded it and shot his mother and brother once each in the head as they slept in their bedrooms early Nov. 30, 2016.

Remaley told police that he would have shot his father too if he had been at home, according to court records.

Westmoreland County Public Defender Wayne McGrew said during a court hearing Thursday that psychological testing indicated that Remaley is amenable to treatment in the juvenile justice system.

“We think the experts will say he should be prosecuted in juvenile court,” McGrew said.

Following the court appearance, McGrew declined to reveal details about his client's mental health diagnosis.

District Attorney John Peck said a prosecution-hired mental health expert is expected to testify that Remaley can receive proper treatment in prison and that his murder case should remain in adult court.

If moved to juvenile court, Remaley could be held in custody only until his 21st birthday. He could be sentenced to life in prison if his case remains in adult court.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani tentatively scheduled a hearing on the defense request for Feb. 28. The judge also ordered the lawyers to exchange mental health reports next week in preparation for that hearing.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.