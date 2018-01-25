Mt. Pleasant man jailed after assault, police say
A man was treated at a Greensburg hospital Wednesday after being assaulted in his Mt. Pleasant Township home during an argument, state police said.
Troopers charged Todd W. Sharon, 44, of Mt. Pleasant, with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after the alleged assault that took place at 9:41 a.m. at a residence along Brinkerton Road.
Norvelt District Judge Roger Eckels ordered Sharon be held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $10,000 bail.
Trooper Nicholas Hood reported that Sharon, who is related to the victim, repeatedly kicked and punched the man about his head and body during the assault. The victim was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland.
Todd's preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday before Eckels.
Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.