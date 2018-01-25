Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Toilets, fencing among gifts to Westmoreland County jail - but no housing pod

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
Former SCI Greensburg on Feb. 23, 2015.
Sean Stipp | Trib Total Media
Former SCI Greensburg on Feb. 23, 2015.
SCI Greensburg photographed at dusk on Jan. 8, 2013, from Route 119 near Greensburg.
Tribune-Review
SCI Greensburg photographed at dusk on Jan. 8, 2013, from Route 119 near Greensburg.

Westmoreland County commissioners on Thursday accepted the donation of toilets, fencing and other equipment to be used at the county jail, but that gift will not include a portable housing unit that officials said could ease overcrowding at the lockup.

The donation from Verdant Holdings, owner of the former SCI Greensburg, includes various office supplies as well as bunks and other items used for housing inmates. County officials said they did not have a value for the donated items.

“We are happy to accept the equipment,” Commissioner Charles Anderson said.

Officials initially considered acquiring from the owners of the state prison property one of several portable housing pods that could be used for dormitory-style accommodations for up to 150 inmates to ease concerns about future overcrowding.

Over the final months of 2017 county leaders grew alarmed as the jail's population crept up toward the capacity of 711 inmates. Inmate totals reached as high as 670 at times last year.

Warden John Walton said the county was asked to pay $1.4 million for the unit, which commissioners said was too expensive.

“Our focus is to lower the population numbers. I don't think we are interested in a huge capital program to expand the jail,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

And Walton said immediate overcrowding concerns waned as the inmate number dipped below 600 this month. The number typically drops around the holidays and early in the year, then rebounds as the weather warms.

Walton said 602 inmates were in the jail Thursday morning.

Verdant Holdings, based in Carlisle, purchased the vacated state prison property for $950,000 in 2015 and plans to build a veterans transition service center on the 300,000-square-foot site.

Company officials said the plans for the proposed $100 million project could be submitted for government approval in the spring.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

