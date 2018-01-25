Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Bitcoin focus of Saint Vincent lecture

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018, 5:57 p.m.
William Luther
William Luther

Updated 3 hours ago

An economics professor will present a free lecture on bitcoin, the digital currency created in 2009, next month at Saint Vincent College near Latrobe.

William Luther, an assistant professor of economics at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, will present the lecture, “Will Bitcoin Survive,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the college's Fred M. Rogers Center. The lecture is open to the public.

The college's Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government will sponsor the lecture.

Luther is an adjunct scholar with the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives and a fellow with the Sound Money Project. His research focuses primarily on questions of currency acceptance and the role governments play in determining commonly accepted media of exchange.

As of August 2017, he was ranked 45th on the Social Science Research Network's Top 8,000 Economics Authors.

Luther's research has been cited by major media outlets, including NPR, VICE News, The Christian Science Monitor and New Scientist.

For more information, contact the Center for Political and Economic Thought by sending an email to marybeth.mcconahey@email.stvincent.edu.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.