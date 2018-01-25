Bitcoin focus of Saint Vincent lecture

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An economics professor will present a free lecture on bitcoin, the digital currency created in 2009, next month at Saint Vincent College near Latrobe.

William Luther, an assistant professor of economics at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio, will present the lecture, “Will Bitcoin Survive,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at the college's Fred M. Rogers Center. The lecture is open to the public.

The college's Center for Political and Economic Thought of the Alex G. McKenna School of Business, Economics and Government will sponsor the lecture.

Luther is an adjunct scholar with the Cato Institute's Center for Monetary and Financial Alternatives and a fellow with the Sound Money Project. His research focuses primarily on questions of currency acceptance and the role governments play in determining commonly accepted media of exchange.

As of August 2017, he was ranked 45th on the Social Science Research Network's Top 8,000 Economics Authors.

Luther's research has been cited by major media outlets, including NPR, VICE News, The Christian Science Monitor and New Scientist.

For more information, contact the Center for Political and Economic Thought by sending an email to marybeth.mcconahey@email.stvincent.edu.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.