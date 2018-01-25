Turnpike lanes reopen at Donegal area crash site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Both westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike have reopened Thursday night in the area east of Donegal where six vehicles were involved in two separate crashes, according to the turnpike commission.

The turnpike commission said at 11:10 p.m. westbound lanes reopened at the scene of the crash at milepost 96.8, which is about five miles east of the Donegal exit. One lane reopened at about 10:40 p.m.

Both westbound lanes were closed after two tractor-trailers and four cars were involved in two separate accidents at about 9:20 p.m,.

Chestnut Ridge and other fire companies responded to the accident. Emergency responders said there were injuries from the crashes. Westmoreland 911 said the fire companies had left the scene by 10:40 p.m.

No additional information was available.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.