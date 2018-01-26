Any way you slice it, it's weird: Ham slices tossed into dog owners' yards
State police are investigating reports the someone threw ham slices into yards of homes where dogs live in neighboring communities in Westmoreland and Indiana counties.
Two Robinson dog owners reported finding thick slices of ham on their property near the road between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said similar incidents occurred in the Bolivar area. In one instance, the homeowner found a side dish: a baked potato, according to investigators.
Dog owner Rose Hartz told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI that she was angry.
“The neighbor thought that it smelled like there was antifreeze on it so I called the state police,” Hartz told the news station.
Police said there was no physical evidence the meat was poisoned with antifreeze, according to a news release. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Marnie Johns at 724-357-1960.